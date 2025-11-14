Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Burney Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.7% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $50,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 57.1% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,098,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $609.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $716.58 and its 200 day moving average is $703.72.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $870.00 target price (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total transaction of $326,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,044. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 44,421 shares of company stock worth $33,573,980 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

