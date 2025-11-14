Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Down 2.9% on Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $607.77 and last traded at $609.01. Approximately 24,221,789 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 15,256,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $627.08.

Specifically, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total value of $325,596.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,860,951. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total transaction of $326,227.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,044. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $325,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,237 shares in the company, valued at $17,104,836. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $716.58 and a 200-day moving average of $703.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

