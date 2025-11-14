Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Purchased by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,687 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 10.4% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commons Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 96,912 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,899 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 13.9% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson set a $650.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $640.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $640.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.47.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $503.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $513.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

