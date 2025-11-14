Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stock Holdings Lessened by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Creekside Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,994 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $640.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.47.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.5%

Microsoft stock opened at $503.29 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft



Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

