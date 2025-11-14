Microvision Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,334 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average daily volume of 5,175 call options.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Microvision by 312.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,760,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 2,848,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microvision by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,830,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,693 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microvision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microvision by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,851,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 868,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Microvision by 561.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 921,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 782,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Microvision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Microvision in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Microvision in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Microvision in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.
MVIS opened at $0.91 on Friday. Microvision has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.
Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 146.46% and a negative net margin of 3,470.59%.The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million.
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
