Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Millicom International Cellular worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,578,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,874,000 after buying an additional 5,470,214 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,909,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $73,286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $50,664,000.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $50.40 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

TIGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

