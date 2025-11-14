MINISO Group (MNSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3304 per share and revenue of $791.9780 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025 at 4:00 AM ET.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $692.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. MINISO Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 22.60%. On average, analysts expect MINISO Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MNSO opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.15. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $27.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MINISO Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.2896 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MINISO Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 45.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised MINISO Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.20 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

