NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. Craig Hallum upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NAPCO Security Technologies from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 668.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 749,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,305,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,064,000 after buying an additional 409,123 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $8,199,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 121.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 649,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,947,000 after buying an additional 356,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.54. NAPCO Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.81 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NAPCO Security Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.53%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

