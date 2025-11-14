NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 49.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $91,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. DA Davidson set a $50.00 price target on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen raised shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $40.39 on Friday. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $48.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.54.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. NAPCO Security Technologies’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

