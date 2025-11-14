NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stock Position Raised by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 68,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $88.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.2%

NEE stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $174.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

