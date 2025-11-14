Nextracker Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,225 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 40% compared to the typical volume of 5,893 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nextracker from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.19.

In other Nextracker news, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $302,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 295,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,830,915.39. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $391,275.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 409,039 shares in the company, valued at $30,677,925. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 15,420 shares of company stock worth $1,092,930 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nextracker by 48.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Nextracker by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Nextracker by 5.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $112.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Nextracker had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $905.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.53 million. Nextracker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

