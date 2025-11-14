Nick Keher Purchases 104 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher acquired 104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 144 per share, with a total value of £149.76.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Nick Keher acquired 100 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 per share, for a total transaction of £150.

On Friday, September 12th, Nick Keher acquired 89 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 169 per share, for a total transaction of £150.41.

Shares of LON ONT opened at GBX 134.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 88.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 224.80.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies ( LON:ONT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ONT shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 190 to GBX 210 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 180 to GBX 240 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 250 to GBX 280 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 245.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The Group has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology that is currently used for real-time, high-performance, accessible, and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA.

