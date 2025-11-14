Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Price Down 27.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 27.2% during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$31.00 to C$25.00. The company traded as low as C$18.01 and last traded at C$18.24. Approximately 10,717,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,039% from the average daily volume of 940,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.07.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NPI. Desjardins lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -86.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported C($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$559.39 million during the quarter. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

