Nouveau Monde Graphite Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,921 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 404% compared to the typical daily volume of 579 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $2.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Nouveau Monde Graphite to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4.70 price objective on Nouveau Monde Graphite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NMG opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $453.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $6.06.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the period. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

Featured Stories

