Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.3750.
NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
NASDAQ NVAX opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.69. Novavax has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.63 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%.Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Novavax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
