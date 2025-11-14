Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$82.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.66. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$62.89 and a 1-year high of C$88.03.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nutrien had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.76%.The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.3416399 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

