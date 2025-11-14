NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.74.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

