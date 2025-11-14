NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Lessened by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.0% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 52.6% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 119,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,859,000 after acquiring an additional 41,146 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 148.6% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 77,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.74.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

