Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

OII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.55. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm had revenue of $742.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $361,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,109.24. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 916.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,361,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,950 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,345,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,202,000 after purchasing an additional 799,718 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,993,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,901,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,930,000 after buying an additional 371,586 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.