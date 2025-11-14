Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $129.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oklo traded as high as $116.98 and last traded at $111.0420. 19,175,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 18,615,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.22.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays set a $146.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oklo from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

In other Oklo news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $6,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,064,000. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $33,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,780,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,913,801.48. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 491,387 shares of company stock valued at $52,698,580 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 59.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after buying an additional 81,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

