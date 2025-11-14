Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.6667.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities set a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $35.53.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 49,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,289.79. This trade represents a 68.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman L. Wright purchased 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.41. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $454,334.31. This represents a 28.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 97,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,816. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 134.2% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,237,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,557,000 after buying an additional 4,720,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,932,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,965,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,455,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,410,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,279 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

