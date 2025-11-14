Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

PARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $193,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,109.01. The trade was a 23.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Creamer sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $653,254.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,837.88. This represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,638 shares of company stock worth $1,371,866. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 16.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Par Pacific by 17.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARR opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $44.52.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $3.97. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

