PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. $PFSI Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $30,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 71.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 27,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $3,653,275.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,507.85. The trade was a 94.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.26, for a total value of $646,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,942,973.04. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 199,349 shares of company stock worth $25,309,821 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $126.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.56. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.10.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.46 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 11.69%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.93%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

