Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.63% of Perdoceo Education worth $34,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,047 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,732.99. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $554,959.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 60,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,836.62. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 152,575 shares of company stock worth $5,241,561 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Further Reading

