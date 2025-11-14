Phil Aspin Purchases 15 Shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Phil Aspin purchased 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,211 per share, with a total value of £181.65.

Phil Aspin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 13th, Phil Aspin acquired 15 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,117 per share, for a total transaction of £167.55.

On Thursday, September 11th, Phil Aspin acquired 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,130 per share, with a total value of £192.10.

United Utilities Group Trading Down 0.6%

LON:UU opened at GBX 1,201 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,168.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,145.24. The stock has a market cap of £8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Utilities Group ( LON:UU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 52.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Utilities Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Equities analysts forecast that United Utilities Group PLC will post 50.9730539 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,261 to GBX 1,327 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised United Utilities Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,535 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,379.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Further Reading

