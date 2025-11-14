Plexus Corp. $PLXS Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Plexus worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Plexus by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Plexus by 666.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Plexus by 109.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 33.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,497. This represents a 25.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,712,459. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,831. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Williams Trading set a $165.00 price objective on Plexus in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $139.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.80. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

