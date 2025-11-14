Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 7.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $1.25 to $2.50. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 175,855,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 95,924,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Haycraft sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 467,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,342.36. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,470,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 269,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,769 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 84,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 58,847 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 183,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 90.22% and a negative net margin of 292.84%.The business had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.41 million. Plug Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

