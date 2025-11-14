PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of PolyPid from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

PolyPid Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.93.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. Analysts expect that PolyPid will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PolyPid by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 940,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 112,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

