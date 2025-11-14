Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $16.39. Primo Brands shares last traded at $15.8520, with a volume of 5,850,970 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Michael John Cramer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $78,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,396.26. This represents a 39.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Hass bought 15,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $249,946.10. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,143.95. This represents a 32.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PRMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Primo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Primo Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Primo Brands Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -148.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -129.03%.

Primo Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Primo Brands by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 74,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Primo Brands by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,514,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,532 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Primo Brands by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,818,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 155,836 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 960,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 210,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the third quarter valued at about $50,281,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

