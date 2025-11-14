PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.1875.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on PubMatic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PubMatic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PubMatic Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $419.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. PubMatic had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.95 million. PubMatic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $371,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $67,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 12,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,591.20. This trade represents a 39.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 355,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PubMatic by 264.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 506.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 120.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

