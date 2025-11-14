Purple Biotech (PPBT) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Friday, November 21st. Analysts expect Purple Biotech to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Purple Biotech Stock Performance

PPBT opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.64. Purple Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Biotech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

