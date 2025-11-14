Q3 Earnings Forecast for MNPR Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monopar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monopar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.68) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MNPR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Monopar Therapeutics from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $95.00 price objective on Monopar Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $115.00 price objective on Monopar Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $536.85 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $105.00.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,257,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monopar Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 550,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $35,000,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 272,026 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,573.86. The trade was a 66.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.