Q3 EPS Forecast for American Resources Increased by Analyst

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for American Resources in a report released on Monday, November 10th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. D Boral Capital raised American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ AREC opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $328.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.15. American Resources has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $7.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AREC. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Resources by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,124,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 120,065 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in American Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Resources by 86,418.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 122,714 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Resources news, major shareholder Properties Ltd. Golden sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,389,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,349.60. The trade was a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,564,818 shares of company stock valued at $11,665,579. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

