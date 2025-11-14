Q3 EPS Forecast for Tenaya Therapeutics Increased by Analyst

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TNYA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 11.0%

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $228.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 14,231.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71,443 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.