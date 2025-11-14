QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 7.7% on Insider Selling

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.6830. 35,838,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 29,405,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Specifically, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $329,412.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 137,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,754.56. The trade was a 12.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 157,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $2,660,905.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 293,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,302.62. This represents a 34.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.66.

QuantumScape Stock Down 7.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 456.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,759,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after buying an additional 3,904,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,351,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,362 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth $33,962,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2,036.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,452,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 1,005.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,196 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.