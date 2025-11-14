Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Regis (NASDAQ:RGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Regis stock opened at $27.21 on Friday.

About Regis

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.