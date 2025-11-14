Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Stock Price Up 6.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.3610. Approximately 719,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,372,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Specifically, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 8,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $250,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 340,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,450,252.28. This trade represents a 2.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.22.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.570-2.670 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 588.2% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

