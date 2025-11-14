Reviewing First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) & Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) and First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and First Resource Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 20.48% 14.39% 1.44% First Resource Bancorp 16.31% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and First Resource Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $286.37 million 2.34 $22.05 million $3.78 9.08 First Resource Bancorp $37.81 million 1.51 $5.31 million $2.28 8.32

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orrstown Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Orrstown Financial Services and First Resource Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 2 4 0 2.67 First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Orrstown Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $39.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.33%. Given Orrstown Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orrstown Financial Services is more favorable than First Resource Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats First Resource Bancorp on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans, such as home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, it provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, the company offers fiduciary, investment advisory, insurance, and brokerage services. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, overdraft protection, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides personal financial statements; credit and debit cards; digital banking services; and cash management, positive pay, ACH origination, sweep/transfer of funds, ATM, over the counter checks, bill payment, wire transfer, signature guarantee/notary, safe deposit box, drive-up banking, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's check, e-statements, and stop payments, as well as telephone, messaging and text, online, and mobile banking services. First Resource Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

