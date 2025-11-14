Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Down 9.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $35.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rigetti Computing traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.30. 49,849,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 74,067,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,525,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 293,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,220. This represents a 30.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 75,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 653,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,554. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 454,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 825,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 338,578 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,428,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rigetti Computing by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 761,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 578,125 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter worth $4,284,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 4,741.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

