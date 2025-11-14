Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 2.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rocket Lab traded as low as $49.66 and last traded at $49.97. 21,746,065 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 20,804,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 1,873,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $90,283,275.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 541,526 shares in the company, valued at $26,101,553.20. This trade represents a 77.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Frank Klein sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $204,527.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,316,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,799,758.60. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,406,361 shares of company stock worth $267,483,973. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,809,723 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,003,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,462,103 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $692,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,547 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $580,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 67.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,054 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the second quarter worth about $192,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.08 and a beta of 2.16.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The business had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

