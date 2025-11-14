Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $357.00 to $400.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rockwell Automation traded as high as $398.20 and last traded at $396.5950, with a volume of 207731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.08.

ROK has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,700. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total value of $24,159,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,841,311.88. This trade represents a 42.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 92,075 shares of company stock worth $34,820,361 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the third quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

