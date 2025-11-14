Roy Twite Buys 6 Shares of IMI (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Roy Twite bought 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,486 per share, with a total value of £149.16.
Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 14th, Roy Twite purchased 7 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,276 per share, for a total transaction of £159.32.
- On Tuesday, September 9th, Roy Twite purchased 6 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,288 per share, for a total transaction of £137.28.
IMI Price Performance
IMI stock opened at GBX 2,482 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,329.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,172.33. IMI plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,555.96 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,572.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IMI Company Profile
IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.
