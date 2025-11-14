Roy Twite Buys 6 Shares of IMI (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Roy Twite bought 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,486 per share, with a total value of £149.16.

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 14th, Roy Twite purchased 7 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,276 per share, for a total transaction of £159.32.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Roy Twite purchased 6 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,288 per share, for a total transaction of £137.28.

IMI Price Performance

IMI stock opened at GBX 2,482 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,329.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,172.33. IMI plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,555.96 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,572.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IMI from GBX 2,490 to GBX 2,500 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of IMI to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,475 to GBX 2,500 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,850 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,637.50.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

Further Reading

