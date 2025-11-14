Royalty Management (RMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Friday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.
Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Royalty Management had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.
Royalty Management Price Performance
Shares of RMCO opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 million, a PE ratio of -305.00 and a beta of -0.06. Royalty Management has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.76.
About Royalty Management
Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.
