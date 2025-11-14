Royalty Management (RMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Friday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Royalty Management had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of RMCO opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 million, a PE ratio of -305.00 and a beta of -0.06. Royalty Management has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.76.

Several research firms recently commented on RMCO. Zacks Research raised shares of Royalty Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Royalty Management in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Royalty Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

