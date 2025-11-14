RXO (NYSE:RXO) Stock Price Up 8.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.1850. 1,107,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,743,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Specifically, Director Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $251,209.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 36,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,603.96. This represents a 125.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew M. Wilkerson acquired 7,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,142. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other news, CEO Andrew M. Wilkerson bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,280. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RXO. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of RXO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. RXO had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.RXO’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 3.8% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,375,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,218,000 after buying an additional 1,142,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RXO by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,216,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,793,000 after acquiring an additional 233,434 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in RXO by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,259,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306,537 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in RXO during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,764,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,821,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,509,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

