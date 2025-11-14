Ryan Mangold Acquires 73 Shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 207 per share, with a total value of £151.11.

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 10th, Ryan Mangold bought 69 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 217 per share, for a total transaction of £149.73.

On Monday, August 18th, Ryan Mangold sold 472,462 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226, for a total value of £1,067,764.12.

FirstGroup Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 204 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.69. FirstGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 136.61 and a 52-week high of GBX 240.40. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

