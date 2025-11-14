Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.5385.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RYAN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $77.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $754.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.35 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 7.61%.The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan acquired 276,634 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $14,340,706.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 13,699,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,205,874.56. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth about $837,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 133,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 744,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,974,000 after acquiring an additional 148,627 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 535,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

