Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sable Offshore shares last traded at $6.1390, with a volume of 2,027,416 shares traded.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sable Offshore from $47.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sable Offshore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sable Offshore

Insider Transactions at Sable Offshore

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sable Offshore

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim acquired 982,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $14,778,980.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 10,933,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,438,245.76. This trade represents a 9.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,499,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 74.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 20,281 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the third quarter worth about $1,659,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the third quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Trading Down 7.8%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $587.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.43). Research analysts anticipate that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sable Offshore

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.