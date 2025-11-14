Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 338 and last traded at GBX 338, with a volume of 109679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.
Specifically, insider Fraser McIntyre purchased 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 335 per share, for a total transaction of £432.15.
Schroder Income Growth Stock Down 0.9%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £227.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.89.
About Schroder Income Growth
– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.
– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.
– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.
– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.
