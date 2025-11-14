Share Repurchase Program Initiated by Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Board of Directors

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hinge Health Price Performance

Shares of HNGE opened at $41.71 on Friday. Hinge Health has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hinge Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HNGE. Baird R W raised Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hinge Health from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

About Hinge Health

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

