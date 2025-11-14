Share Repurchase Program Initiated by Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Board of Directors

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Hinge Health Price Performance
Shares of HNGE opened at $41.71 on Friday. Hinge Health has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38.
Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hinge Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Hinge Health
Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.
