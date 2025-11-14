Simon Scougall Sells 4,633 Shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) insider Simon Scougall sold 4,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,767, for a total transaction of £128,195.11.

Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,754 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,515.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,589.19. Bellway p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 2,134 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported GBX 176.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Bellway had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Bellway p.l.c. will post 159.0741715 EPS for the current year.

Bellway declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,090 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,489 price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bellway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,194.75.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

